Inclusive WASH facilities for students

This is a result of three recently commissioned water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities constructed by WaterAid PNG and local contractors with funding support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and commissioned during the recent World Water Day on March 22nd.

This year’s World Water Day theme: ‘Accelerating Change’, focused on accelerating change to solve water and sanitation crisis in the world. The new WaSH facilities will contribute towards accelerated health and education outcomes for the students and teachers of the three (3) schools.

Each of the three schools have improved male and female standard toilets, two disability inclusive toilets (one for females, one for males), two male urinals, and two handwashing facilities (one for males, one for females).

Additionally, 9000 liter tanks were provided to each school to support the flush toilets as well as the handwashing facilities.

Three menstrual hygiene management units (one in each school) were constructed to support girl’s hygiene needs in each of the schools.

Speakers from various partner agencies expressed gratitude and highlighted the importance for having such a facility.

Assistant Secretary for NDoE, Avea Avaroa said that education was every child’s right and students would stay in class if there were appropriate facilities. That the government needs support from development partners, local governments, schools and communities to work together to provide a conducive environment for students to be in schools.

WaterAid PNG Director for Operations, Jenny Mori thanked the NDoE, the local community and the school for allowing WaterAid PNG to construct the facilities.

She also thanked The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the funding and urged students and community members to look after the facilities so that more students will benefit in the future.

Since 2013, WaterAid has reached 10,675 people with access to WaSH services, 5,620 school children and teachers and a further 10,147 students with handwashing facilities and innovative hygiene behavior change campaigns.