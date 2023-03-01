 

Include permitted schools in budget: Principal

BY: Carmella Gware
18:37, March 1, 2023
Residents in Morobe Province are aware of the K5 million in the provincial budget that has been allocated to single mothers and pastors respectively.

Principal of Gen-Tamo Headstart School in Lae, Serah Nakau, outlined that their institution is a permitted school, where they are recognised but not included in government subsidy.

She asked if permitted schools like Gen-Tamo could be included in the provincial budget as they contribute to nation-building as well.

“Why not recognise the permitted schools also? We are not on the subsidy but we are providing what the government agency schools are providing.

“When I read that the governor of Morobe is providing a budget for these preachers and all those, I was asking, why not put a budget for permitted schools like us.

“We also contribute to a child’s learning and the development of Papua New Guinea.”

