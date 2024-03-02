Inaugural Pacific Australia Media Leaders Meeting

The ABC Managing Director David Anderson and Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) President and National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) Papua New Guinea Managing Director Kora Nou hosted 27 CEOs, managing directors and editors from media houses in 12 countries across the Pacific. Australian attendees included leadership representatives from First Nations media, commercial free-to-air and print media, independent and public broadcasters.​

The purpose of this initial meeting was to build relationships, identify high priority challenges and opportunities to work together, and set the agenda for the group into the future.The Group discussed opportunities to work together in skills development, content creation sharing and production, management and leadership, finance and funding models, and technical broadcast expertise.​

The Group recognised a range of shared industry opportunities, including addressing the digital divide, sustainable business models and new funding streams, partnerships, transmission arrangements and media accessibility.​

Leaders agreed the Group would:

unite as one voice to advocate for the importance of government support for a vibrant, independent regional media sector;

share business model insights and experiences to support sustainability with each other;

facilitate access to each other’s organisations to support collaboration.

The ABC and PINA will continue to work with the Group to define mechanisms for continued engagement over the next five years.