Inaugural ICAC Commissioners

All three arrived in Papua New Guinea on Monday July 3rd. Commissioner Baulch is Deputy Commissioner Operations and Technical Services, while Commissioner Gill is the Deputy Commissioner Prevention and Corporate Administration.

Commissioner Forbes says that though they bring with them the benefit of a wealth of experience in their respective fields, they will be mindful of the cultural differences in different parts of the country.

On behalf of the deputy commissioners, Commissioner Forbes said, “We wish to thank all those who played their part over the years in drafting and introducing the ICAC legislation. We congratulate both sides of government on their unanimous vote to pass the Act. We must acknowledge and commend those who have been brave in standing against corruption.”

Forbes says the immediate priority of the commissioners is to progress the work of the interim office so that they may be fully operational as soon as possible.

“We will strive to be fair, independent and impartial,” added Forbes.

He further stated that the commission cannot combat corruption alone. He says the commission will encourage and prioritize fostering cooperation across government departments, anti-corruption agencies, and the private sector.

“We also welcome the support of the people of Papua New Guinea.”

Meantime, ICAC Interim Chairman, Thomas Eluh says the swearing in of the commissioners is a milestone achievement for PNG. Eluh also announced that his role as the Interim Chairman has come to an end with the swearing in of the three commissioners.

Commissioner Forbes thanked outgoing Interim Chairman Eluh for his leadership. He said Eluh has set the foundation which they will continue to build on to fully establish and operationalize the PNG ICAC.

Furthermore, the commissioners acknowledge that fighting corruption in PNG will be complex. This is due to contextual factors such as cultural diversity, geography, history, socio-economic and politics.

They are however, committed to addressing corruption for the betterment of the people of PNG.