Improving WaSH facilities in South Fly

The SFRP, supported by the Australian Government through the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership, aims to strengthen government and community mechanisms to improve WaSH standards and food security in the South Fly region.

Australia is also building upon its existing investments supporting improvements to health and infrastructure needs in South Fly and working to address the harsh impacts of climate change, long dry seasons and flooding, which results in contaminated water, unreliable cropping systems and infectious disease outbreaks.

Under the SFRP – refurbishment works have started on community health centres, water tanks have been provided to communities, regular COVID-19 awareness have been conducted, vaccinations have been rolled out and WaSH surveys have been done across South Fly.

The South Fly Resilience Plan involves collaboration from World Vision, Community Ranger Program and the South Fly District Administration.