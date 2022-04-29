Improving Synergy, Support Delivery To Farmers

EU-STREIT PNG Programme held three rounds of consultation workshops with its counterparts to review the findings of the baseline survey report and examine how to enhance synergy among partners in delivering support to rural populations in the Greater Sepik region.

In a bid to further improve coordination and partnership with the governmental and provincial institutions in Papua New Guinea, the EU Funded UN Joint STREIT PNG Programme held three consultation workshops with senior executive officials and representatives from national and provincial-level government and administration institutions.

The aim was to share, scrutinize, and gauge the findings of the baseline survey conducted by National Agricultural Research Institute (NARI), with the support of EU-STREIT PNG Programme.

The baseline survey administrated by NARI (PNG’s leading agricultural research institute) presents a benchmark on the most essential socio-economic and agri-business indicators of the Programme's implementation Work Plan to improve the livelihood and nutrition of rural farmers in the Greater Sepik region and helps the country to sustainably develop three agri-food value chains of cocoa, vanilla, and fisheries in Sepiks.

Held consecutively in Vanimo (Sandaun Province), Wewak (East Sepik Province) and Port Moresby (National Capital District). The workshops were organized by the Programme as facilitating vehicle for the partners to discuss and examine how to strengthen further coordination and cooperation among stakeholders at national, provincial, and local levels in delivering a broad range of support to farmers in the Sepik region.

Officers from National Planning and Monitoring, Agriculture and Livestock departments, Cocoa Board, Spice Industry Board, Fisheries Office, Works and Highways, Information and Communications Technology departments, National Agriculture and Quarantine Inspection Authority, Department of Commerce & Industry, two Provincial and District-levels Administrations and subdivisions in Sandaun and East Sepik provinces attended the meetings.

Briefed on the employed methodology, protocols and procedures for data collection documentation and analysis from rural farmers across the Greater Sepik region, the participants shared and discussed their insights, points, and feedback regarding the study's findings and their implications.

Agreeing on the baseline survey findings, the participants emphasized strengthening coordination and collaboration with Programme at national, provincial, and local levels to speed up the pace of support delivery to the agri-food value chain actors.

Appreciating the active participation of stakeholders, EU-STREIT PNG Programme Coordinator, Dr Xuebing Sun said, "The need for further engagement with public, private, civil society bodies to enhance synergy and share information and data with development partners for project planning, targets setting, and delivering support to beneficiaries.”

“As the findings of this study encompass major value chains of the Greater Sepik region, they would influence decisions on the socio-economic development of the communities of the region and this report would be useful for planning of other projects and in similar environments and climatic conditions throughout the country,” Dr Sun emphasised.