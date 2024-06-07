Improving maritime SAR operations

The agreement outlines a collaborative framework to improve response times, coordination, and overall effectiveness in maritime safety incidents.

Key initiatives include developing a joint database of trained personnel and assets, creating an advanced seafarer first aid course, and facilitating NStJA’s access to NMSA vessels for emergency medical responses.

NMSA’s General Manager/CEO, Paul M. Unas, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “This MOU represents a critical step forward in our efforts to safeguard lives at sea. By combining our resources and expertise with the National St John Ambulance, we can provide a more robust and efficient response to maritime emergencies.”

NStJA’s Chief Executive, Matthew Cannon OStJ, highlighted the importance of the collaboration, adding, “Our joint efforts will not only enhance our ability to respond to emergencies but also promote greater public awareness and education on maritime safety. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to the wellbeing of the communities we serve.”

The MOU also includes provisions for joint public awareness campaigns, training plans, and contingency plans for various maritime incidents, such as oil spills and mass casualties.

Both organizations have committed to periodic evaluations and the establishment of a Joint Working Group to oversee the implementation and progress of the initiatives.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing maritime safety in Papua New Guinea, leveraging the combined expertise and resources of NMSA and NStJA to deliver vital services to those in need.