Improving education access in Bougainville

The program is an eight-year investment by the Australian Government, aimed at improving teaching and learning practices in Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

The launch of PIE was celebrated by students, teachers, parents, and community members at Hahela Elementary School, located outside of Buka Town.

According to Joel Nava, the Secretary of the Bougainville Department of Education, the Autonomous Bougainville Government is pleased to partner with the Australian Government and National Department of Education to achieve shared goals, such as improving access, equity, and student learning outcomes in the early grades.

Secretary Nava stated that the Autonomous Bougainville Government's objective is to invest resources into education to develop a highly educated, productive, and internationally competitive workforce.

The Partnerships for Improving Education is designed to improve access, equity, and student learning outcomes in the early grades, including children with disabilities.

The program is a significant step towards achieving this goal, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the education sector in Bougainville.