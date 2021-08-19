Improve Helpline Services For Survivors

In addressing this, the CIMC-Family and Sexual Violence Action Committee in partnership with ChildFund PNG will be implementing the second phase of the FSVAC project.

This phase will focus on phone counselling and referral helpline to toughen services in the target provinces of East New Britain and Milne Bay. The aim is to improve local responses when addressing FSVAC in the country.

The toll-free number 7150 8000 is a national helpline for anyone experiencing family and sexual violence and it operates seven days a week on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed anywhere in PNG where there is a Digicel network coverage.

This innovative service harnesses mobile phone technology allowing survivors and perpetrators of violence to access counselling and referral information.

The CIMC-FSVAC with ChildFund are currently working with stakeholders in Alotau to strengthen the referral pathways in the province as part of its ongoing work with focus on understanding referral practices and promoting the helpline service.

FSVAC National Coordinator, Marcia Kalinoe applauded Milne Bay Provincial Administration for their leadership on this important issue and the local stakeholders for their proactive commitment in helping victims in the community.