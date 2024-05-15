Improve conditions of State Lawyers

The Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Pila Niningi stated that these are some areas of improvement in the terms and conditions of state lawyers to ensure that they are properly looked after.

“The Prime Minister has mentioned many times how proud he is of the state lawyers supporting the government in addressing legal issues and has reciprocated his appreciation by ensuring your terms and conditions are improved."

“I would also like to remind you that not all public servants or lawyers for that matter, are given such a privilege."

“With such privileges, there is an expectation that you will perform at your very best and demonstrate integrity and professionalism in the discharge of your duties."

Niningi added that a team will be established to re-package the salaries for lawyers to ensure lawyers are not faced with discrepancies in their pay.

He said the decision on improvement in lawyer's terms and conditions will not affect their net salary.

Niningi also encourages lawyers that they are on the recruitment ground for both the Judiciary and the Magisterial Service.

“Therefore, it is important that you uphold integrity and professionalism in your work, and prove to us that you are worthy of such noble jobs.

The Minister added that the purpose of encouraging the lawyers to apply professionalism and work harder is because currently, they are looking outside the country to appoint judges since Papua New Guinea lawyers still need to rise to the standard required.