Importance of education stressed

Presenting his speech to graduating students of Kumbarretta Baptist Secondary School, Dr Sali emphasized the importance of education in shaping a successful life and urged the graduating students to dedicate themselves to their studies. He highlighted that commitment and perseverance are essential virtues on the path to academic and professional success.

“For those who will be accepted into tertiary institutions, you must adhere to school regulations and by giving your utmost in your academic pursuits.

“For students not immediately receiving offers, I encouraged you to upgrade your marks and consider applying to institutions as non-school leavers,” Dr Sali said.

He continued to advise and inspire the students by emphasizing the value of continued pursuit of knowledge through determination and commitment.

Dr Sali also introduced the Papua New Guinea University of Technology's innovative online education program, as an opportunity for the graduates of Kumbarretta Baptist Secondary School and numerous Papua New Guineans.

“For those that cannot make through the normal selection process because of the space limitation in the tertiary institution, I encourage you upgrade your marks and apply for online degree offered by PNG Unitech and other institutions as well,” he said.

He urged the students to embrace this chance for remote learning, which could significantly broaden their educational horizons.