Importance of crime prevention highlighted

Terry Lui, Executive Director of the Crime Prevention Coordination Branch, took the opportunity to address the audience, expressing gratitude for their support during the 20-day activism period.

During his address, Lui emphasized the intricate work of Human Rights, spanning from protection of victims to support and empowerment. As the head of the Crime Prevention branch, Lui shed light on the challenges of preventing crime and the crucial role partnerships play in these efforts.

He acknowledged the diverse stakeholders in protection, including the Law and Justice Sector, the GBV secretariat, the Department of Community Development, and the police, all contributing to victim support.

Lui underscored the significance of preventive measures, advocating for increased investment in crime prevention. He highlighted the cost and benefits of prevention compared to addressing crimes within the formal justice system, addressing the ongoing struggle faced by the department.

He expressed gratitude to the government for its support and introduced the Community Justice Service Centre (CJSC) initiative.

With five centers already commissioned and 21 under construction, these centers aim to provide accessible justice and information at the community level.

As International Human Rights Day serves as a poignant reminder, the DJAG and its Crime Prevention Branch remain committed to collaborative efforts, emphasizing prevention, community engagement, and the pursuit of justice for all.