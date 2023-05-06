Immunization Saves Lives campaign launched

The launch event was held at Liamo, and the program is scheduled to run for the next 20 days.

During his presentation on the Immunization program, World Health Organization representative, Dr. Ganett, stressed the importance of aiming to reach a target of 85 percent immunization. In the two previous records, WNB had only reached 36 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

He emphasized that the Supplementary Advocacy Program was a critical step to officially launch the Supplementary Vaccination program in support of the national vaccination campaign.

Dr. Ganett further highlighted that the vaccination campaign was crucial to protecting future generations against the viruses causing Polio, Measles, and Rubella.

He thanked the WNB Provincial Health Authority for participating in the major national campaign and the supplementary advocacy program.

In conclusion, Governor Muthuvel's launch of the National Measles, Rubella, and Polio campaign is a significant initiative aimed at improving vaccination coverage in West New Britain.

The WHO representative's call to reach a target of 85 percent immunization is a crucial reminder of the importance of this campaign to protect future generations against deadly viruses.