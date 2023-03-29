Immunization Campaign set for May

In addition, children between 6 months and five years will receive Vitamin A to boost their immunity and prevent diseases and blindness.

This is a critical and timely intervention by the National Department of Health, as Papua New Guinea (PNG) faces a high risk of disease outbreak due to low immunization coverage across the country.

It is commendable that the government is taking proactive steps to protect children from deadly and debilitating vaccine-preventable diseases.

UNICEF and WHO are working closely with the government to provide technical and operational assistance to ensure that all children under the age of 5 are vaccinated.

Provincial Family Health Services Coordinators and Provincial Immunisation officers, who recently attended a 3-day master training of trainers in Port Moresby, will be rolling out the training for health workers at the sub-national level early next month to prepare for the campaign.

Parents and caregivers are urged to participate in this campaign and ensure that their children are vaccinated.

By doing so, health workers can protect children from the devastating effects of these diseases and build a healthier future for PNG.