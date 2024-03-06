IMF returns after 20 years of absence

Prime Minister Marape warmly welcomed the historic reopening of Resident Office saying it is a testament to the enduring partnership between Papua New Guinea and the IMF, aimed at fostering economic stability and growth for the nation.

The PM says the presence of the IMF, alongside other critical partners like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, signifies a comprehensive support system for PNG's economic development.

Marape also expressed his gratitude and welcomed Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bo Li back to PNG, emphasising the pivotal role of the economy in sustaining the country.

“I thank you and welcome you to PNG once again," he stated, underscoring the importance of a strong, resilient economy that benefits from growth and stability.

The Prime Minister also reflected on his government's proactive approach to invite the IMF to reestablish its office in Port Moresby, aiming to ensure a transparent and accountable assessment of the country's economic policies and performance.

“In case people think James Marape and Ian Ling-Stuckey’s benchmark of the economy is from a political spectrum, we told IMF to come and assist, assess, look, and advise us,” he said.

Over the past four years, the collaboration between the PNG government and the IMF has led to a concerted effort to restructure the economy, with signs of improvement beginning to emerge.

Marape shared his optimism about the country's progress, acknowledging that there is still a journey ahead.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to portray PNG as a country with a robust democracy, facing challenges but striving to become a stronger, free-market, capital economy that nurtures business growth.

Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bo Li also emphasized that the recent reopening of the Resident Representative Office in Port Moresby is a strong symbol of IMF’s deepening engagement and robust partnership with Papua New Guinea.

“The IMF will continue to work closely with the Papua New Guinea authorities and stand ready to help them in the period ahead, not only through our financing and policy advice, but also through our technical assistance, aimed at promoting strong, inclusive, and resilient growth and improving living standards of the people of Papua New Guinea.”

“I am delighted to visit Papua New Guinea for the first time and witness firsthand the progress achieved in tackling long-standing impediments to growth and development.

“I would like to thank Prime Minister James Marape, Minister assisting Prime Minister Ian Ling-Stuckey, and Central Bank Governor Elizabeth Genia and the people of Papua New Guinea for their hospitality and warm welcome during this visit.

“The government is making strides in the implementation of major structural reforms to put Papua New Guinea onto a path of strong, inclusive, and resilient growth.

“This home-grown reform agenda is supported by the IMF through Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility arrangements.”

Mr Li also congratulated the authorities on the impressive progress achieved under the program and encouraged the continuation of the reform efforts.

The implementation of the government’s budget repair strategy will help reduce debt vulnerabilities while freeing up more budgetary space to improve access to basic services and infrastructure and provide support to those who need it most.

“The Bank of Papua New Guinea has begun reforms to help alleviate foreign exchange shortages, bring the kina closer to its market-clearing rate, and improve the business environment.

“Progress has been made in improving governance and operationalizing the fight against corruption, including establishing the Independent Commission Against Corruption.”

The reopening of the IMF office adds the IMF to the list of international institutions and banks with permanent offices in Papua New Guinea, including the World Bank and ADB.