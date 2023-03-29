Imbal is CPG Finance Manager

Senior officials from the Department of Finance, Deputy Secretary Sam Penias, district officers, and Provincial Administrator, Francis Koaba witnessed the occasion.

The appointment of Acting Provincial Financial Manager, Terence Mairi, was revoked by the Department of Finance and an appointment made for Walis Imbal to the substantive position as Provincial Finance Manager for Central.

Penias acknowledged Mairi for the time he has worked as the acting Provincial Finance Manager, saying he has done extremely well on the job.

“In the past we used to give them a lot of money, over two to three hundred thousand but now K5,000 or K10,000 for a year is not enough, and I want to thank the Governor and the MPs for their continued support to our operations in making sure our operations function”, Mr Penias said.

He also reminded the incoming Provincial Finance Manager of the importance of working with leaders to deliver what is expected from the Provincial Finance office.

"It is important that we start working together with our leaders at the political level as well as the provincial and district administrations to deliver what we supposed to do."

Mairi returns to his substantive position as Provincial Accountant within the provincial finance office.