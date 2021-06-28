Illiteracy Rate A Concern

PNG NRI Senior Research Fellow and Program Leader of Education Research Program, Dr. Kilala Devette-Chee in her latest research report, Illiteracy: A growing concern in PNG, pointed out that literacy level in different parts of PNG has continued to be a national concern.

“Although the government has taken a number of measures to improve literacy in the country, more and more students who are dropping out of school are either semi-literate or illiterate,” she said.

The strategies to reduce illiteracy rate include reviewing the provision of free education to allow more children to attend school, do awareness on the importance of education, encourage night classes for working people and re-establishing school libraries to promote culture of reading.

According to Dr. Devette-Chee’s study, the root causes of the poor literacy learning outcomes include weak teaching skills and knowledge, diverse languages, frequent teacher and student absenteeism and lack of appropriate reading books and teaching support materials.

Among many factors, the Outcome-Based Education curriculum promoted the use of vernacular languages in elementary schools with a transition period to English in Grade 3 failed many students due to improper implementation of the program.