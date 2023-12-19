Illicit materials on the rise

This was highlighted by the Office’s Enforcement & Compliance division, when destroying all confiscated illicit materials in Port Moresby recently.

Acting Manager Enforcement & Compliance Division, Gerea Kapa said most of these items are imported by individuals and the grim reality is that most of these items are ordered online by Papua New Guineans, with few brought in by expatriates, which are confiscated during security cargo checks at the Airport and at Konedobu Post Office Mail Exchange.

“From records, there has been a significant increase in imports this year 2023 compared to 2022,” Kapa added.

These confiscated illicit materials recorded for destruction included sexual enhancement products, pornographic material, sex toys, pills, cosmetics and drugs.

Chief Censor, Jim Abani clarified that the destruction of illicit materials was a requirement under the Censorship Act 1989, which as to be done before law enforcement authorities and relevant stakeholders.

“The illicit materials confiscated from the month of January to October are now recorded for destruction, and this practice serves as a reminder to the public on the office stern measures in curbing and disposing the importation of these illicit products,” he said.

Abani said the Office is doing its part to constantly monitor items coming in and going out of the country.

“You cannot escape because we have mechanisms in place. Once an individual or group is identified to have committed these illegal transactions, swift actions will be taken and these will have serious legal repercussions,” he said.

Censorship Board through the Office of Censorship ensures that all forms of information and communications, services and application, whether from outside or within Papua New Guinea are assessed and classified.

Appropriate action is taken so Papua New Guineas are protected from all materials that may be detrimental to their physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing.