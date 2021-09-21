Illegal Imports Destroyed

The destruction exercise was carried out just outside Port Moresby in the presence of Customs Enforcement Officers, Police and NCDC’s (Food Sanitation) Health Officers.

“Six containers in total, three 40ft and three 20ft, were seized from eight different importers for various breaches of the Customs Act relating to smuggling, tax evasion offences and intellectual property rights infringements.

“The total tax value of all the cargo destroyed is over K30 million. These containers were seized between 2018 and 2020,” Customs Chief Commissioner, David Towe said.

He confirmed that the combined contents of the six containers included 6200 cartons of assorted illicit cigarettes and tobacco products, 5,400 assorted cartons of alcohol products and some jewelry items.

Mr Towe said these seizures were the result of robust compliance and customs enforcement at the borders that detected non-compliant imports.

The goods have become unfit for human consumption and destroyed under supervisor of Law Enforcement Officers.

He explained that the PNG Customs Service has recently increased its law enforcement approaches against transnational criminals and their illicit trade activities.

Various enforcement and compliance strategies were initiated targeted at trends and techniques employed by noncompliant traders, especially those involved in tax evasion through import, manufacturing and distribution of highly dutiable and excisable products such as cigarettes and tobacco and alcohol products.

“The proactive approaches undertaken by the Leadership Team at Customs and the hardworking Customs frontline officers at the borders have resulted in increased detection, detention and seizure of a huge number of contraband and non-duty paid goods recently.”

“Customs maintains a strong stand to Take Back PNG, eliminate corruption, improve performance and productivity, install strong law enforcement and border control arrangements to stop tax evasion, smuggling and illegal production and distribution of contraband goods and illicit trade activities.”

Mr Towe warned the importers and exporters to comply with Customs laws or face the consequences.

With the recent amendments to the Customs Act 1951 (amended) by Parliament in November 2020 that significantly increased penalties and fines on infringements of various Customs laws, Customs expects greater voluntary compliance from all the stakeholders.