Illegal Fishing A Threat To PNG

Managing Director of National Fisheries Authority, John Kasu made this known during the opening of the National Fisheries Judicial Conference in Port Moresby this morning.

He said it has been estimated that up to K80.7 billion ($USD 23 billion) is lost annually, through IUU fishing activities on a global scale.

“PNG also has its share of IUU fishing activities which are confirmed by the number of breaches dealt with by NFA every year,” said Mr Kasu

He added that countries within the region are collaborating and fighting back against illegal fishing in the region.

“Conservation and management measures have also been developed to address IUU fishing, both nationally and within the region consistent with relevant international instruments”, he said.

Chief Justice of Papua New Guinea, Sir Gibbs Salika said the forum gives his Judges and magistrates an opportunity to discuss on matters related to International Fisheries and judicial review on fisheries matters.

“Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing within PNG is a threat to our sustainable development as a country. The courts are the appropriate forum for parties including the state to bring issues for determination in relation to matters of law.”

“We have far too many unscrupulous persons and companies operating in the global community who look for loopholes in the legal system or choose to do the wrong thing when it comes to fisheries”.

The theme of the conference is Promoting Transparency and Accountability in Fisheries.