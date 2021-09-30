Illegal Factory Under Spotlight

The Immigration Spot Check operation targeting logging, retail and foreign companies along Hiritano Highway in Central Province made this discovery near Laloki outside Port Moresby.

The Chinese company (name withheld), registered in PNG in December 2017 is specialized in concrete and aggregate products.

Chief Migration Officer, Stanis Hulahau said the company is disrespectful of PNG Laws and established processes and procedures to register a company and to meet the taxation requirements.

However, it was discovered that the company secretly manufactures chewing gum in its premises under the disguise of engaging in gravel and concrete products.

Investment Promotion Authority records confirmed that the chewing gum manufacturer (name witheld) is not a registered company and is illegally producing chewing gums and engaging in possible tax evasion and production without certification of health and safety standards.

Upon inspection, the Chinese owners were too protective over this but local workers and residents of Laloki confirmed that the company produces chewing gums in its premises and secretly sells to business houses in the city using its chain of networks.

Mr Hulahau said such illegal operations are practiced in closed and restricted premises and urged the government authorities to step up efforts to prevent such illegal operations.

“I am disappointed that this particular manufacturer is not a registered company and is illegally producing chewing gums in mint and strawberry flavour and is making profit without paying any taxes to the government,” Mr Hulahau said.

“If Immigration and police officers were not there, this illegal company would secretly operate and make profit without the knowledge of relevant government authorities.

“Our intelligence confirms there are many similar operations in metropolitan areas registered as specialized in one activity but operating underworld in illegal productions for cigarettes, alcohol, cooking oil, chewing gums etc. with the idea of evading tax.

Such activities are threats to national security, the economy and the health of our people,” he added.

The Immigration officers identified two Chinese nationals working with the company had discrepancies in their visas and were penalised and fined K5000 each.

The Spot Check operations over the weekend collected a total of K100,000 as spot fines and penalties from Logging, retail and concrete companies along Hiritano highway.

Immigrations will initiate investigations with other State agencies into the operations of this foreign manufacturing company.