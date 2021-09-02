Ilimo Milk in School

Milk in School program with the generous support of Kina Bank will continue until the end of the fourth term at the cost of K100,000.

The program, which was launched last month at Nonu Independent Primary School, continues to give out frozen milk stiks and other milk products such as Ilimo joy milk, joy juice and joy water.

Nonu Independent Primary School is a private school, which has classes from Elementary prep to Grade 8.

As part of the program, children also receive tutorials on health nutrition and benefits of fresh milk to growth and development and on how fresh milk is crafted. The tutorials are delivered by the staff from the Ilimo Dairy Farm to individual classes before deliver of the milk stiks.

Staff of the Ilimo Dairy said Milk in School program is not new in the world, however in PNG this is the first time it is being piloted with Nonu, and after three weeks since its inception, results are promising.

Nonu schools spokesperson, Sipora Eluh said since the program began students have been motivation to come to school and their school performance has been lifted.

The program also include measurement of heights and weights of the children, which is also used by teachers in their teaching curriculum where needed.

She said school attendance has improved a lot because children look forward to receiving a milk stik during their lunch time every school day.

However, with more financial support and sponsorship, it is possible for Ilimo Dairy to deliver to more schools because according to the staff, one milking cow is able to deliver 26 litres of milk daily.