Ilakini explains status of fishing policy

This was highlighted during a MoU signing for a Joint Venture Fishing Company to be established in Madang approximately four years from now.

The MoU signing took place between the state and the RD Corporation in Port Moresby on Friday 14th July, 2023.

With plans currently underway for the establishment of the biggest fishing business that will create employment and ensure fish is process within the country, question is are we ready given the non-existence of the fishing domestication policy.

According to the Managing Director for NFA Justin Ilakini the domestication policy especially for tuna has already been commenced.

“We have now commenced MoU signing with the companies concerned but most of this companies have state agreements. We have moved away from that and looking at a number of gray areas especially the respective obligations and responsibilities of the state and the investors,” he said.

Ilakini said the direction that they are taking is to nationalized the sector, tapping into the commercialization space of fisheries.

They were given three months to complete the negotiation and report back to NEC with a proposal for the Joint Venture agreement and set up the new Joint Venture fishing company in the country.