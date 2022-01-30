Ihu Special Economic Zone Vital

Also, the push for the zone was to support the Papua LNG gas project, set for a final investment decision at the end of 2023, and localise some of the project’s expected economic benefits. The National Executive Council had approved the ISEZ in 2019 and two years on, momentum is building.

Member for Kikori, Soroe Eoe said ISEZ was thought out and introduced as a development tool to address the run down state of vital services in Ihu. He said Ihu has been forgotten by the national government until the ISEZ came into existence.

He said through the ISEZ project there is infrastructural developments taking place including roads, bridges and soon to follow are reviving education and health services. He said the economic project is the way forward.

“I was challenged on how to address the deteriorating infrastructure and bring in new innovation into the district. If I follow the same thing other districts are doing I will still fall behind. Ihu Special Economic Zone came in because we want to bring development, it is a development tool,” Mr Eoe said.

The Government had allocated K100 million to Kikori District Development Authority and ISEZ to develop and coordinate all the different phases, with K20 million annually to support the administration and ISEZ office in their work.

Currently the project is in its second phase with investors expressing interest to do technical studies in the area.

So far, the ISEZ has also attracted international funding of K80 million from China in a deal signed last year with China’s Ambassador to PNG, Zeng Fanhua. This only means infrastructure and ISEZ has wasted no time in getting to work.

“ISEZ is a major project Chinese investors are looking at and we have discussed the issues last week and they are coming in to take on all the major components now.

“These include the Ihu international airport, the township or city we want to build, habour and hydro we want to develop a Petroleum Park. They have (investors) indicated that they will come in to do that,” he said.

Mr Eoe added that the ISEZ is a transforming phase the district is embracing, highlighting that the Government’s focus on Special Economic Zone is a new concept to improve the livelihood of Papua New Guineans, especially those in the rural setting.

“My major challenge now is completing the Ihu Special Economic Zone and I thank the young dynamic Prime Minister. His being forefront to this issue and has given me this support since 2018.”