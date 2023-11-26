IEA TAFE’s stellar scholarship meet

The event, which marked the second of their biannual TAFE nights, aimed to spotlight the array of courses available both on-campus and online, as well as forge connections with industry partners.

Dr. William G Pedley, TAFE Manager, IEA College of TAFE, expressed enthusiasm about the evening's highlight – the announcement of scholarships by prominent entities Steamships and Swire for five deserving students. In a unique partnership, IEA College stood as the sole vocational institution benefiting from these scholarships.

Additionally, LJ Hooker stepped forward with scholarships for two financially challenged students, emphasizing a commitment to nurturing talent.

Dr. Pedley emphasised the ongoing collaboration with industry giants such as Steamships, Swire, Brian Bell, BSP, and LJ Hooker, positioning IEA College as the preferred vocational gateway to coveted employment opportunities.

The event, a convergence of industry leaders, vocational expertise, and student talent, showcased the college's dedication to steering students toward not just ordinary jobs but promising careers with PNG's leading companies.