IEA to implement scholarship

IEA has partnered with Swire and Steamships to establish the TAIkoo College Scholarship, which will empower and support five deserving students in their pursuit of academic excellence.



The scholarship aims to make higher education accessible to talented individuals who demonstrate exceptional potential and a strong commitment to their educational journey.

The Tafe Manager, Dr. William Padley said this initiative is a testament to IEA’s dedication to fostering academic excellence and facilitating growth in the community.

Dr. Padley said the main objective of taking on board this scholarship is to develop PNG youths and encourage them to secure a job in the best company in PNG.

“The advantage of this scholarship is that students will undertake study in PNG, rather than going overseas to study,” he said.

He said this scholarship is the best way to develop excellence in vocational training to get the top quality companies like Swire and Steamship involved directly in the process of training and educating vocational students so they can take good jobs after they finish school.

“This is a more sensible and reliable way of recruiting quality students into an organization, something other companies should also establish in their organisations as well,” he said.

He said the scholarship will be fully funded and implemented for one year staring next year, with effective monitoring of the process of each student’s performance.

Padley said the scholarship application form is out and students who wants to apply are encouraged to visit the school, Swire and Steamships website or visit the school reception to get the forms.