IEA host 30th graduation

Today marks the 30th graduation for the 2023 Cohort for Semesters 1 and 2 themed ‘Inclusivity and Empowerment’. Siawi, who is the outgoing SRC President, is one of 1400 students who graduated.

Graduates were awarded in Advanced Diploma in Accounting, Diploma of Accounting, Certificate 4 in Accounting and Bookkeeping, Certificate 3 in Accounts and Administration, Diploma of Business Administration, Certificate 4 in Business, Certificate 3 in Business, Certificate 2 in Workplace Skills, and Diploma in International Education.

Siawi was emotional as he shared his experience working, studying and taking up the leadership role. Siawi graduated today with a Certificate 4 in Accounting and Bookkeeping, and a Diploma in Accounting.

“My journey with school has been tough. Working, studying and taking up the responsibility as a student leader it’s another load on my shoulder. I work at night and I don’t tell my colleagues at work (or) my friends that I am also studying. Whenever I come to school, I make sure my mind is on school. I have my goals and dreams to achieve. It (requires) my own commitment, determination and persistence.

“I’m so grateful and I thank God. My next chapter, I am currently doing my Advanced Diploma in Accounting while working as a Finance officer at IEA Head office. Maybe next year I’ll be able to graduate from Advanced Diploma in Accounting and continue with my CAT,” said Siawi.

IEA College of TAFE Manager, Dr William Pedley, excitedly shared that five graduates from TAFE have been selected to work with Steamships Trading Ltd. The school is now working on getting more sponsorships with other business houses in PNG.

“We are the only vocational college in PNG where we are being sponsored by Steamships. We want to expand that with other companies like the banks. That close link we have with business in PNG, means that our students progress currently into those companies and bring relevance into our courses. We constantly check with them as to whether the courses are on track or not,” said Pedley.

The ceremony had a morning and afternoon session because of the large number of graduates. The 2024 Cohort will be graduating this December.