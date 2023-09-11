Iduhu Raises Concerns Over Connect PNG Program

Iduhu in a statement stressed that the government's immediate focus should be on improving district and provincial roads, enhancing social services, and boosting local economies, rather than forging ahead with the ambitious project.

While acknowledging the eventual necessity of connecting the country through road infrastructure, Iduhu emphasized the pressing need to address fundamental issues plaguing the nation. He cited concerns raised by his constituents in the Central Province, who remain sceptical about the benefits of connecting remote provinces when essential social programs have yet to be adequately implemented by the government.

Iduhu's concerns have been a recurring theme in his public addresses and have been shared by senior leaders in Central Province. However, these concerns have not received widespread consideration. He stated, "While I am part of the Marape Government and subscribe to its policies, I must express my differing view at this juncture, as I am mandated to speak up on behalf of my people."

One of his primary concerns is the escalating law and order situation in the country, exacerbated by economic challenges that have strained society. Across the nation, districts and provinces struggle to provide essential services in education, law enforcement, healthcare, infrastructure, economic development, and housing.

Iduhu argued that most districts and provinces lack access to basic necessities such as water, electricity, police services, judicial facilities, housing, and infrastructure. He expressed worry that connecting provinces and regions without addressing these issues first would create additional problems for local leaders and communities.

He further highlighted the lack of credible data on the country's population and demographics, emphasizing the potential for further social issues and compounding existing problems. While improved road connectivity is theoretically expected to enhance trade and commerce, Iduhu cautioned that the current state of affairs could lead to unwarranted domestic migration between provinces, putting a strain on cities and villages.

Iduhu cited Port Moresby as an example, noting its struggle to accommodate the influx of Papua New Guineans in search of a better life, resulting in land disputes, increased criminal activity, and environmental degradation in surrounding regions. He stated that the desire to migrate is not due to a lack of roads but rather a lack of essential services.

He urged the government to prioritize district and provincial economic development, internal road improvements, and mechanisms for addressing migration challenges before proceeding with the Connect PNG program.

Minister Iduhu recommended reallocating funding from the highway projects to improve basic services nationwide. He asked, "Are there sufficient job opportunities, houses, police stations, court houses, hospitals, schools, water, power, banks, and shopping centers at the end of these roads?" His resounding answer was no. He urged the government to transform towns and cities into economic hubs and service centers before embarking on the ambitious Connect PNG program.

He unequivocally conveyed these concerns on behalf of his constituents and appealed to the government to heed their reservations.