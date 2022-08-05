Iduhu Pioneer MP For Hiri-Koiari

Iduhu won with 13,447 votes and coming in second was Steven John Manau with 9,742. The absolute majority was 11,595.

Returning Officer for Hiri-Koiari, Leo Ameua, acknowledged the tireless efforts of officers and the process of the elections held in the electorate as it was peaceful.

Iduhu with tears of joy spoke about how he will put his foot down to better the electorate, and to make sure Hiri-Koiari will come together and make a difference.

“I acknowledge that this is not an easy task and it will not be an easy journey. I will also adopt the sentiments of the deputy administrator and encourage public servants of the newly established district to cooperate with its political head and the office,” he said.

Present at the declaration were Chairman for Motu Koita Assembly, Dadi Toka Jnr, Namatanai Open MP, Walter Schnaubelt, and Provincial Administrator, Francis Koaba.