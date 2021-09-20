Ideological shift of freedom

Society President Paul Harricknen said while they are not against the proposals, they are concerned about the motives behind the way it was proposed as it would cause a major ideological shift from freedom of religion and separation of Church and State.

In addition, the K2million consultation workshop scheduled for 11-weeks, was concluded in just 6 weeks, and the 18 thousand people who responded positively to the proposed amendments, out of the 23 thousand, do not represent every Papua New Guinean.

Mr Harricknen said the society is urging citizens not to take this matter lightly.

He added that the survey should have in-depth questions on the theological, biblical, historical and constitutional and legal aspects of the matter, not just a Yes/No format, without understanding why.

Mr Harricknen said the amendments would be in violation of Sections 45 an 46 of the Constitution which states; protection to religious freedom (sec 45), and the right to freedom of expression (Sec 46), and article 18 of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights.

And in critiquing the Unity Pillar, the society believes the money would be better spent elsewhere including law and order, and the deteriorating infrastructure.

While the PNG Council of Churches was not involved in the discussions, the society believes churches should be allowed to make submissions to this amendment bill.

Photo credit: CBC PNGSI SOCOM