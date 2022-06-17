IDEC Rebuts Claims Of Disinformation

The claim was recently circulated on social media platforms allegedly claiming that the meeting took place.

Pomaleu warned the public not to circulate malicious rumours that are likely to demean the operations of the security joint forces’ deployment throughout the country during this election.

“This is a serious allegation and can land someone in court for spreading such fake news on social media.

“I am also calling on every thinking Papua New Guinean to assess what they read on social media and form their own views on whether or not they are being misled or manipulated by the messages read.”

Pomaleu urged the public to be good thinkers in the community to be a better judge of information, adding, this can assist with differentiating between accurate information and fake news.

“I further appeal to our young and educated Papua New Guineans to refrain from sharing fake news online, and especially on social media networks, and to be more responsible in their actions to avoid being penalised under the cybercrime law.

“We are also using all means to track the source of this fake news to either take down the page and or penalised the perpetrators,” he said.