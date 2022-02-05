ID Card System To Stop Cheating

Tournament director, Bagelo Solien said they are introducing the identification cards to help stop players from cheating or foul play during the games.

“These ID cards will be used in all the divisions including senior men’s, women’s and Under 20 to adhere to competition rules and promote and encourage fair play,” he said.

Solien said from previous experience, many teams had cheated using more than 15 players in the tourney and it was unfair to the other teams.

The ID card system will ensure that there is extra players rather those that are 18 players and any team breaching this would be penalized.

“We will only allow 18 players and five officials as per the competition rules and no more than that. All these (ID) should be handed over to the tournament coordinators who will cross check before the game kicks off.

“This is the final master list and players and officials cannot be replaced due to injuries or illness any time during the event.”

Solien said this is a 9s tournament and shorter competition and only players ID and names confirms his or her participation and no one else.

“Team officials should be warned that all these documents should be finalized and confirmed to avoid any inconvenience.

“We will not allow or entertain any teams without these documents to play or even sit on the official benches. Enough of cheating that results in teams appealing or protesting against certain players for using extra men/ women or play under someone else name,” he warned teams.

Solien said this is uncalled for and team officials and management should be honest in their administration and must stop and it is about time we all allow fair play to take its course.