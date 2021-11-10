ICT Summit Underway

Keynote Speaker and Prime Minister James Marape was welcomed by Minister for ICT Timothy Masiu.

Minister Masiu, in welcoming the Prime Minister said the summit was organized in an effort to engage with key stakeholders to establish current trends in ICT, to chart a clear direction to inform the anticipated National ICT Policy 2022.

“Since 2008, previous governments have focused on infrastructure and connectivity. In the telco sector, a regulatory framework was put in palace through which we saw the establishment of NICTA.

“In the telco space alone, there are major changes taking place, including monitoring the acquisition of Digicel Pacific by Telstra, which is subject to regulatory complicance.

“With all these changes taking place, we project that in three to five years’ time, mobile usage may jump from a current 2.5 million to 6 million users. But ICT is not just telco anymore. As you know we are now talking about a much broader scope that coveres as far as media convergence, cloud technology, fintech, and artificial intelligence.

“To recognize the broad scope of ICT and its benefits for government, our government endorse the Digital Transformation Policy. We will soon see the rapid growth of digital services delivered by the public sector,” the Minister said.

The ICT summit runs for three days, during which various sessions will be held in specific areas where ICT is very necessary in enhancing and improving their work. A number of speakers will feature in these sessions. The sessions today will be on Access and Connectivity Solutions & Promoting and More Inclusive Internet; Strategies for Strengthening Governance & Accountability; e-Government Applications; and Innovative solutions to Digital and Financial Inclusion.

The theme of the Summit is 'Enhancing our economy through ICT and digital transformation'.

Photo caption: PM poses for a group photo with key speakers