ICT Staff Undergo Gender Equity Training

This training falls under the ICT Department’s commitment to creating a fair and equitable environment that is free from discrimination for all its staff, who will drive the #digitaltransformation agenda in Papua New Guinea.

To achieve this, the Department has established a Gender Equity & Social Inclusion (GESI) Desk that is working closely with the Department of Personnel Management (DPM) to establish a policy framework to drive the GESI agenda in the ICT Department.

The first lot of ICT Department staff are attending the first GESI session today, followed by the second lot soon.

“Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) Policy implementation is an initiative of DPM and all public servants must undergo GESI sensitisation and mainstreaming training,” said the Department.

“The two-day session will help the Department’s internal GESI Desk set framework, strategies and policies for promoting gender equity and social inclusive practices in our department and across the public service.”