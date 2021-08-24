 

ICT Pending Funds

BY: Marysila Kellerton
17:44, August 24, 2021
18 reads

Minister for Information, Communication Technology (ICT) Timothy Masiu has urged the Department of Treasury to release the NEC approved funding of K50 million for technical support to Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) for ICT.

Minister Masiu made this call at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ICT Department and the ABG Ministry of Technical Service, Transport and Civil Aviation (TSTCA).

He said the program that the funding will cater for the roll out in two phases. The first phase will require K26 million.

The ICT Department under the leadership of Minister Masiu will work together with their ABG counterparts to ensure the rollout of infrastructure and services and provide technical and human resources support to cater for the Sharp Agreement’s draw down of powers process.

Tags: 
Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) Timothy Masiu
ICT Department
ABG Ministry of Technical Service
Transport and Civil Aviation (TSTCA)
Author: 
Marysila Kellerton
  • 18 reads