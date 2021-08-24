ICT Pending Funds

Minister Masiu made this call at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ICT Department and the ABG Ministry of Technical Service, Transport and Civil Aviation (TSTCA).

He said the program that the funding will cater for the roll out in two phases. The first phase will require K26 million.

The ICT Department under the leadership of Minister Masiu will work together with their ABG counterparts to ensure the rollout of infrastructure and services and provide technical and human resources support to cater for the Sharp Agreement’s draw down of powers process.