ICT partnership signed with Romania

The Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Romanian company, Cluj IT Cluster, to deliver Digital economy in the country.

Steven Matainaho, Secretary of the Department of ICT, said this marks an important step for collaboration between PNG and Romania.



The signing took place in Dubai in the presence of the PNG delegation, Secretary Matainaho and Cluj IT’s Vice President and Coordinator of internationalization activities, Daniel Homorodean.

Matainaho said Cluj IT will provide immediate support in strategic areas, such as the development of the Papua New Guinea ICT Incubator, development of the Papua New Guinea clusterization policy as well as PNG ICT Cluster development of direct business collaboration between companies.

The Department of ICT intends to use this major government investment to create an ecosystem in which local ICT SMEs with international partners combine to innovate and provide solutions.



The MOU intends to pave a direction for the PNG ICT industry in the next 5 and 10 years.