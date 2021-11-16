The ICT Incubation Centre will provide ICT Entrepreneurs access to internet and other business-related training.

ICT Minister Timothy Masiu said after the week-long summit, that his department has noted the need to empower Small and Medium businesses in the ICT space.

“We know that SMEs have the huge potential to bring about economic prosperity for PNG. As we face these challenging economic times, it is incumbent on us as government to take decisive efforts to empower ICT SMEs as they go through the incubation and start up process.

“The ICT Incubation Centre should be a place for our intending ICT Entrepreneurs to incubate their ideas where they will be supported with office space, internet, cloud based services, and business-related training,” added Masiu.

Business Council of PNG, Executive Director Douveri Henao said the Business Council shares a similar vision with the government to explore and create more jobs for Papua New Guineans.

Henao said, “All in all, the frontier technology, job creations and new sectors hitting the market is an area that the council is supportive. We are very thankful that we’ve been given this opportunity to partner with the ICT Department.”