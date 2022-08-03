ICT Dept Calls For Full Digitization

The Office for the ICT Secretary, Steven Matainaho says, “In the last two years, the Department of ICT, through the ministerial leadership of Rainbo Paita and Timothy Masiu, have worked towards establishing a mandate and enacting enforcement mechanisms for a digital government.”

The Digital Transformation Policy was endorsed in 2020 followed by the enactment of the Digital Government Act in 2022.

Last week the Department of ICT released the draft Digital Government Plan 2023 – 2027 (draft Plan).

The draft Plan outlines a roadmap to digitize Government-to-Citizen, Government-to-Government, and Government-to-Business digital services, establish and maintain digital service standards, and complete broadband coverage to 90 percent of the population by 2027.

“This is our journey so far and 2023 must now be the year to accelerate in digitizing our government (G2C, G2G, and G2B digital services).

“By now, there should be no doubt that ICT is an extremely powerful tool to improve service delivery, eliminate corruption, and grow the economy.

“We can only deliver through a coordinated approach. In line with the draft Plan, we must start talking about consolidating all siloed ICT projects into one sector and delivering through a whole-of-government approach.”

Moving forward, the Department of ICT says they will will be consulting closely with Government Central Agencies and key stakeholders to continue this priority for a digital nation.