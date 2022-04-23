ICCC only controls prices of essential goods

ICCC Commissioner Paulus Ain made this statement following misunderstanding from the public that the ICCC controls prices of all goods and services.

“The ICCC’s price control and monitoring function is limited to only a number of essential goods and services that have been declared by the Minister for Treasury under the Price Regulation Act and the ICCC Act,” said Commissioner Ain.

He added that goods and services that are controlled and monitored by the ICCC include;

Rice Flour Sugar Water and Sewerage Fuel sold at retail service stations Essential Port Services Electricity tariffs Public Moto Vehicle and Taxi fares Compulsory Third-Party Motor Vehicles Insurance premiums

“The ICCC does not have the mandate nor capacity to regulate the prices of all goods and services of which make up greater portion of households budgets.

“The existence of competition has left the market to determine the prices.

“Because of this ICCC cannot intervene anytime to control prices,” he added.