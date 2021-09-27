ICCC Knocks Back Merger

This was uncovered when screening the Clearance Application jointly lodged by Kumul Telikom Holdings Limited (KTHL) and Telikom PNG Ltd on the proposed merger of Bmobile into Telikom. KTHL and Telikom Limited lodged the application on August 11, seeking clearance on the proposed merger.

ICCC also stated that the planned amalgamation is an internal restructure. On 6th September, 2021, the ICCC informed the parties that it will not further assess and determine the application.

ICCC Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Paulus Ain, however said the ICCC’s current position on this proposed amalgamation is based on information submitted by the parties and reserves its right to revisit this matter if need arises.