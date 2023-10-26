ICCC clarify increase of fuel price

PNG is a price-taker in the market and any changes to the global crude oil price directly affect the prices of fuel in PNG.

ICCC chief executive officer, Paulus Ain in a press conference held today to clear the air amid concerns raised pertaining to the increase of fuel prices in the country.

Mr Ain clarified the processes involved in the trading of fuel globally and how it affects fuel prices back home.

He said the fuel price fluctuates because of the inconsistency of the global crude oil prices.

“Crude oil price purely detects the price of petroleum products globally including PNG, given our complete rely on import pertaining pricing. So over the few months that we have experience those fuel price increase was mainly driven by crude oil price,” he said

Ain said apart from the crude oil prices, there are other factors that also contribute to the change in the price of fuel.

“This includes the import parity price that refine petroleum product and the factor driven by the major trading currency and domestic flight cost,” he said.

Ain further explains that ICCC entered into a 30-year project agreement with the then-developer of the Napanapa refinery, Interoil.

He said the agreement requires that all petroleum products that are refined, imported and sold in PNG to be priced according to the internationally competitive price, particularly the refined products from Singapore.

Therefore, Ain added that much of the issue with the increase of fuel prices is determined by global activities and people must stop blaming the ICCC and the government.