ICAO: Prioritize Aviation

Dr Fang Liu, Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) made the call so that there is emphasis on the importance of air transport and national and regional recoveries.

“One important step States can take collectively in this direction would be to strengthen your support for the Pacific Aviation Safety Office (PASO).”

Dr Liu said this would directly address the current below-world average performance of Pacific Island States in the implementation of ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) on Safety and Security.”

The recent endorsement of the Port Moresby Declaration, 14 Pacific Island States formalized their shared commitments to progressing important Pacific regional aviation matters through a new enhanced collaboration framework.

Essentially, the Port Moresby Declaration provides a range of strategic priorities and actions to respond to the critical challenges regarding aviation safety and security performance facing Forum Members, who have been seriously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Liu said the Government of Australia announced over three hundred million dollar financial commitment for the Pacific’s recovery response to COVID-19, two million of which will be earmarked for Pacific Aviation Safety Office (PASO) specifically.

She added that ICAO understands that the Pacific Island states are specifically vulnerable to the pandemic’s effects thus encourages the states to take advantage of the comprehensive guidance established by the ICAO Council’s Aviation Recovery Taskforce ( CART).

In addition, there are pandemic resources developed for the states such as the ICAO Implementation Packages (iPacks) and the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Implementation Center (CRRIC).

Secretary General of Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Henry Puna said: “We need to shift our thinking and our approach from ‘business as usual’ and start to explore new and innovative approaches to create a more safe, secure and sustainable aviation sector for our region.

“One which promotes the spirit of the Blue Pacific while respecting national jurisdictions and development aspirations.”