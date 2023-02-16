ICAC still in infant stage

Chairman of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) Thomas Eluh has urged that everyone exercise caution not to engage ICAC to start investigations of serious systemic corruption conduct cases, without consideration of its capacity.

“At this stage we are still establishing systems and processes in our endeavor to establish ICAC proper.

“Once ICAC is fully operational with the three Commissioners are on board, it will start investigating public officials based on complaints as well as on its initiative,” he added.

Mr. Eluh said the anti-corruption agency will also work with public institutions and bodies to prevent corruption.

“All Members of Parliament, Heads of Departments and public officials must cooperate in establishing respective institutional corruption risk management framework, improve public administration and ensure compliance of systems and processes.”

The ICAC is an anti-corruption agency created by the Constitution (Section 220D) to contribute, in cooperation with other agencies, to prevent, reduce and combat corrupt conduct in Papua New Guinea.