ICAC ready for 2024

ICAC Commissioner, Andrew Forbes, said that ICAC is currently in a ‘start-up mode’ and expects to be operational by the first quarter of 2024.

The ICAC has been in operation for five months since the Commissioners were sworn in July of this year.

Alongside, Commissioner Forbes was Deputy Commissioners Graham Hill and Daniel Baulch, who both spoke to highlight their current progress.

“In this short time, we’ve been here, we have gained a real sense that the people of PNG have had enough and wish to see change”, said Forbes.

Commissioner Forbes said ICAC may investigate matters alleged or suspected corrupt conduct bought to its attention by either a complaint or on its own initiative. But it cannot and will not investigate every matter that is brought to its attention. It will refer some of the matters to the appropriate agencies to deal with.

“The ICAC will focus its efforts on those cases that have the most impact or tackle the worst corrupt behavior. It will also look at working with the public and private sectors to implement improved prevention measures aimed at more easily identifying and reducing corruption risks”, he continued.

He added that ICAC wishes to be clear that stopping corruption requires building integrity systems, like Ombudsman Commission, Auditor-General’s officer, Police, Public Service Commission, independent judiciary, media and Transparency International.

“The focus is on building organizational capacity and capability, like recruiting staff. ICAC is also building networks and key partners more widely across public sectors. We will also be building its prevention function”, he said.

ICAC will be implementing an awareness programme in 2024 to life the awareness within PNG on ICAC’s role and function, the impact of corruption upon PNG and letting people know how they can make complaints about possible corrupt conduct.

Since the 1st of July 2023, ICAC received about 70 complaints.