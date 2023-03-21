ICAC commissioners appointed

Prime Minister James Marape made this announcement on the floor of Parliament today.

The Prime Minister also clarified that since taking office in 2019, all leaders agreed to pass the law on the ICAC.

He said the work of establishing ICAC started back then since the second Parliament but didn’t fully established till the 10th Parliament.

Marape also acknowledged the contributions of the former regime led by Peter O’Neill for pushing through the ICAC bill but fell short to reach Parliament.

“The Independent Commission Against Corruption law has been passed by this 10th Parliament and today we are working on operationalizing this law.”

The Prime Minister further explained that there was a sister law passed alongside ICAC and that is the ‘Whistleblowers Act’.

“This law will defend those who report corruption in the country.”

Marape also informed Parliament that Parliament has also passed the ‘Proceeds of Crime Act’ for leaders to declare undisclosed wealth and live within their salary range.

He added that the commissioners are all from abroad and selected on merit to run the ICAC office.

He clarified that the appointment committee was made up of Chief Justice, Opposition Leader including himself as the Prime Minister who screened and make appointments.

“A letter of offer were sent to them and they all accepted the offer and the operations of ICAC will be into a full swing soon as funding have been set aside and the Government is committed to seeing it through.”

The Prime Minister also clarified that ICAC will not take over the roles of the Ombudsman Commission as OC only deals with the Leadership Code of Conduct.

“Ombudsman’s role will not be diluted but clearly specified.”

He also gave his assurance that a full review into the role of the Ombudsman Commission will be done, once ICAC is fully operational.