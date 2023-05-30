ICA launches Arawa Border Post

With the launching of the Arawa Border Post today, locals will can now lodge passport applications, work permit applications, provides the avenue for reporting of illegal border crossers, and migration cases including visa checks and enforcement activities.

The Arawa Border Post is the third post established in AROB, with the office post launched in 2017 in Buka, and in Buin, 2022.

Deputy Chief Migration Officer, Border, Winis Map who officiated on the occasion, said in his remarks, “Being in Arawa is very critical for us (ICA), we have people movement along the South Bougainville coming through Pangu, we have people coming through Kirekire Border Post, so opening the office here is very critical.”

Map said the ICA’s presence in Arawa is also to ensure the facilitation of its core business which is visa and passport lodgment and issuance, and most recently, the responsibility of work permits issuance.

He further added that ICA will continue to partner with the ABG’s provincial and local level governments and other relevant government agencies to develop mechanisms to assist with access to border processes. He says this is so locals can conduct business activities, participate in trade and commerce endeavors.

Map highlighted the PNG Government’s efforts in the space of labor mobility with the governments of Australia and New Zealand. He said the ICA posts in AROB will ensure those who wish to participate in such opportunities to live and work overseas will have proper passports to apply.

The Deputy Migration Officer, Borders, adds that the ICA is also building its capacity to ensure that the infrastructures it erects in key locations in and around Papua New Guinea is managed accordingly.

He says in the coming months, there will be additional staff allocated to the border posts of Buka, Buin and now, Arawa.