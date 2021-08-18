IBSU Students Register With Emstret

The Emstret Space is an innovative co-working Hub of entrepreneurs, professionals, start-ups, freelancers, students and organizations.

This space consists of facilities and resources for entrepreneurs new and old looking to expand in a conducive and positive environment.

This locally owned company does well to equip students with professional platforms, networking opportunities and entrepreneurial development skills.

Head of IBSU School, Emmanuel Aquino and Senior Lecturer STEP Coordinator, Eldo Zachariah, were invited to E-Space to formalize its partnership with Emstret Space to announce that nine student from IBSU were the first batch to sign up.

Mr Aquino thanked the E-Space for giving these students this opportunity to enroll and register on the program for their professional skills development, an introduction to professional entrepreneurship.

The students are part of the entrepreneur program at the university. It aims at fostering the entrepreneurial mindset among the students and help the students to set up their business ventures.

Mr Zachariah said that students have a field of ideas, they only require the nudge to get them on their way and with collaborating with Emstret Space, and this will provide opportunities for networking and training to fine-tune their ideas.

Emstret Space Marketing Executive, Shannon Pondriliki said many students have their ideas, and they have the passion to do things, but they have not actually found the right place that will help them enhance it.

With the Student Membership program Emstret Space will coach, mentor and train these future business men and women. A student membership fee is required and each will pay K250 that covers a whole year with access to all resources made available by the E-Space for their benefit.

IBSU presented a cheque in payment for the first batch of students who were selected for the program.