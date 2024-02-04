HYTRC Goes Digital

With rapid technological advancements and changing educational landscapes, HYTRC equips itself to overcome obstacles as well as venture into new grounds of skills training.

Recognizing the transformative potential of digital education, HYTRC TVET College has embarked on a comprehensive initiative to integrate online training into its academic offers.

“Most of the online training platforms overseas, are saying that in PNGs it’s the first TVET college to partner with us in this type of training online in the country. So we see that there’s a bright future for the online college,” said Goro.

The HYTRC has graduated over 20,000 people into diverse technical fields over 23 years. It has now seen the need to go online to reach the remote population, busy working class, people with special abilities, and school dropouts.

“We’re not going on the media, we’re not going on any kind of advertisement, but this is the first time we approached the media for an interview on our registration on the first day. We just went through Facebook, we have over 4,000 students have enrolled already, and acceptance letters have been given out. And not only the students but we see that almost more than 50 percent are working people that shown interest!” Goro exclaimed.

In consideration of this, the college has invested in cloud assets, A. I and laptops to ensure the quality and effectiveness of its online training.

“We feel that it’s going to have a big impact, where it will reach the unreached. Those who want to come to school but find that they cannot come because of the accommodation problem, because of the aeroplane ticket, and these are some of the things that make people stay back at home,” he explained.

In 2024 each student who pays 60 percent upfront school fees will be issued a laptop each to complement online training. It is looking into having a customized SIM card to be issued to students in partnership with mobile network companies to provide affordable data packages.

Registration for the 2024 school year will conclude in March.