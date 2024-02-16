HYTARC College issues laptops to students

So far about 100 students have registered s and laptops purchased on their behalf. Twenty were delivered this week.

Founder and Director, Michael Goro, said in 23 years, he had covered 23 provinces in terms of student recruitment and training. In the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) in 2009, the HYTARC trained 400 ex-combatants and helped them to get back into the normal working environment with confidence.

He said over the years, the institution has trained and graduated over 20,000 students with TVET certificates and diplomas. There are some exceptional testimonies of people both male and female excelling into the business world through further studies and a grown business.

Taking the training platform to the next level, starting this year the college will be delivering lectures and instructions online using several digital platforms that it secured from overseas institutions and agencies.

Since the enrollment opened earlier this month, the school will continue to accept and register students. They aim to enrol as many as 1000 students this year. A special invitation is extended to those in the working class because the training has been made easier with a laptop that people can use with ease from wherever they are in the country.

Extending studies from HYTARC into remote parts of the country, the school will be creating CUG accounts with Internet Service Providers in the country and will seek affordable packages so that students can access lectures online.

In terms of funding, so far this institution has relied on tuition fees alone.