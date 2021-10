Police in Manus reported that the deceased, from Aitape in West Sepik, was discovered in the Bundralie village waters on Saturday, September 18th, between 11am and 12 midday.

Police alleged that the 59-year-old suspect killed her after badly assaulting her during an argument on September 16th.

She was found two days later with a wound on her forehead.

The suspect from Johnson Island, in Pobuma LLG, will appear in the Lorengau Committal Court on Monday, October 18th, for mention.